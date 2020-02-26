Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NYU Closing Florence Campus Over Coronavirus Concerns

NYU Closing Florence Campus Over Coronavirus Concerns

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:13s - Published < > Embed
NYU Closing Florence Campus Over Coronavirus Concerns

NYU Closing Florence Campus Over Coronavirus Concerns

The coronavirus outbreak causing major problems for college students tonight.

As the virus is spreading in Italy, New York University has announced it is closing its campus in Florence.

CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ahighervision

Art Fridrich NYU closing Florence campus over coronavirus fears https://t.co/rEA49vU5WI 7 hours ago

RoyButta

Roy A. Butta NYU closing Florence campus over coronavirus fears https://t.co/BhmbZBNsD5 7 hours ago

nolan1051

Terry Nolan Fenton NYU closing Florence campus over coronavirus fears https://t.co/py03JffG9S via @nypost 11 hours ago

StaceyMcHugh4

Stacey McHugh NYU closing Florence campus over coronavirus fears https://t.co/TvW8ULbGPN via @nypost 11 hours ago

DjMastaGee1

DjMastaGee NYU closing Florence campus over coronavirus fears https://t.co/hDC5VPZMk0 12 hours ago

SchadeTom

Tom Schade RT @Italians4Trump: NYU closing Florence campus over coronavirus fears https://t.co/1IlZK2hiQq 16 hours ago

Italians4Trump

Italians For Trump NYU closing Florence campus over coronavirus fears https://t.co/1IlZK2hiQq 17 hours ago

Obscurenyc

Jes Minardi RT @JulietHuddyTV: Oh for God's sake calm down. NYU closing Florence campus over coronavirus fears https://t.co/7yIHcjoJ5R via @nypost 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.