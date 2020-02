Heart to Heart International will help prevent coronavirus spread in Marshall Islands 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 03:00s - Published Heart to Heart International will help prevent coronavirus spread in Marshall Islands Workers at Lenexa, Kansas based, Heart to Heart International, are leaving Saturday for the Marshall Islands, which is more than 6,000 miles away in the Pacific Ocean, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus to the so far unaffected islands. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Heart to Heart International will help prevent coronavirus spread in Marshall Islands NEWS""it's likely that this viruswill cause apandemic"THE C-D-C SAYSAMERICANS SHOULDPREPARE FOR THESPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS.TONIGHT -- MORECONFIRMED CASESREPORTED IN THE U-S.AND AS FEARS GROWWORLDWIDE -- A GROUP INLENEXA IS PREPARING TOTRAVEL HUNDREDS OFMILES AWAY TO HELP.HEART TO HEARTWORKERS GOING TOMARSHALL ISLANDSCYNTHIA NEWSOME JOINSUS WITH THE STORY.CYNTHIA?HEART TO HEARTINTERNATIONAL WORKERSARE LEAVING THISSATURDAY AND THEY AREHEADINGTO THE MARSHALLISLANDS, RIGHT HERE INTHE MIDDLE OF THEPACIFIC OCEAN.SOUTH KOREA IS TO THENORTH AND WEST WHERETHERE ARE HUNDREDS OFCASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS AND 7 DEATHS.SO FAR THE MARHSALLISLANDS DO NOT HAVEONE SINGLE CASE OF THECORONA VIRUS...AND THEWORLD HEALTHORGANIZATIONWANTS TO KEEP IT THATWAY.HEART TO HEARTWORKERS ARE STARTINGTO PACK...THEY'RE MAKING SURETHEY HAVE EVERYTHINGTHEY NEED, TO PROTECTTHEMSELVES AND PEOPLELIVING ON THE MARSHALLISLANDS.Joan Kelly, Team Lead, Heart toHeart Intl.We will bring masks that aremedical grade specific forinfection prevention control,gloves so on and so forthJOAN IS ONE OF 9 HEARTTO HEART WORKERS INKANSAS CITY GOING TOTHE ISLANDS.7:49:03We're lucky enough to bedeploying with fellows fromJohns Hopkins the head of alevel 4 bio security lab inCanada..so really a dreamteam of expertsUNLIKE CHINA, SOUTHKOREA AND ITALY. THEMARSHALL ISLANDS..ARECORONAVIRUS-FREE..THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION ASKEDHEART TO HEART TO JOINFORCES WITH MEDICALTEAMS ALREADY THERESETTING UP PROCEDURESAND PROTOCALS TO KEEPTHE VULNERABLE ISLANDSSAFE.Dan Neal, VP Operations, HeartHeart Intl.It's a very small population50-thousand or so people inthe entire country and a veryfragile health system. Not alot of health workers and a lotof health care needsHEART TO HEARTWORKERS HAVE A LONGHISTORY OF RESPONDINGTO WORLD HEALTHEMERGENCIES.WORKERS GOING TO THEMARSHALL ISLANDS SAIDTHEY KNOW THE DANGERS-- AND THEY STILL WANTTO GOJoan Kelly, Team Lead, Heart toHeart Intl.I've been doing this for about15 years and it's an excitingadventure everytime we go toa new place and a realopportunity for us to help anew group of people.DRIVEN BY THEIR HEARTSTO DO EVERYTHING INTHEIR POWER TO SAVETHE LIVES OF STRANGERSFROM A KILLER VIRUSTHE MARSHALL ISLANDSDON'T HAVE ANY CASES OFCORONAVIRUS.BUT THEY DO HAVE ANOUTBREAK OF DENGUEFEVER.IT'S A MOSQUITOE BORNVIRUS --HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE ARE SICK.HEART TO HEARTWORKERS WILL HELPHOSPITALS AND CLINICSTAKE CARE OF THOSEPATIENTSCYNTHIA NEWSOME 41ACTION NEWS.RIGHT NOW --THERE ARE 57 CONFIRMEDCASES OF CORONAVIRUSIN THE U-S...WHICH IS A HIGHERTOTAL THAN WHAT WASREPORTED YESTERDAY.OF THOSE CASES -- 40WERE PASSENGERSABOARD THE "DIAMONDPRINCESS" CRUISE SHIP.AND THE C-D-C KNOWS OFTWO INSTANCES OFPERSON-TO-





You Might Like

Tweets about this Diamond_XP¹⁰¹²⁷ RT @billboard: .@NCTsmtown_127 will kick off their Neo City - The Awards tour at #MadisonSquareGarden! See all of the #NeoCity - The Award… 47 seconds ago C.A. Clarke ™️ But if from there you seek the Lord your God, you will find him if you seek him with all your heart and with all yo… https://t.co/dIWwdKgF32 2 hours ago Daniel Quinn RT @UltraTom_: With how impact he was, I really hope that the mural stays up for years to come. I know that it will eventually be taken do… 3 hours ago Gift of Food What's your most super powerful talent that you will be bold about it & Press For Progress. International Women's D… https://t.co/P7obhQINxC 4 hours ago Gems of Africa Safari & Tours The Perfect tranquil place that will get all the senses stirred up in the heart of the Garden Route This amazing ga… https://t.co/I9zuDxLlSS 7 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources International Sporting Events Are Being Canceled Due To Coronavirus The novel coronavirus is affecting everything from air travel to sporting events. In an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly virus, international sporting events are being canceled. The World.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37Published 1 day ago HealthWatch: UMass Memorial Introduces New 3D Tech For Artery Disease WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:56Published 1 week ago