Fears Of Coronavirus Outbreak In United States Skyrocket 30 BULLETS.SEVERAL EYEWITNESSES ARE BEINGINTERVIEWED AS POLICE SEARCH FORTHE SUSPECT OR SUSPECTS.ALSO TONIGHT, FEARS OF ACORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN THEUNITED STATES.A FEDERAL HEALTH OFFICIALWARNS IT'S NOT A MATTER OF IF ITHAPPENS, BUT WHEN, AND WE NEEDTO PREPARE NOW.GOOD EVENING EVERYONE I'MJESSICA KARTALIJA.AND I'M UKEE WASHINGTON.PHILADELPHIA'S HEALTHCOMMISSIONER IS WEIGHING IN ONTHE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.ALEXANDRIA HOFF IS IN CENTERCITY TONIGHT WITH HOW THISGLOBAL OUTBREAK IS BEING HANDLEDLOCALLY.ALEX?Reporter: UKEE, JESSICA, I DOWANT TO BEGIN WITH THIS.THE U.S. MILITARY HAS JUSTANNOUNCED A US SOLDIER BASED INSOUTH KOREA HAS TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE CORONAVIRUS.THE SOLDIER IS IN SELFQUARANTINE AND OH ARE LOOKINGINTO WHETHER HE HAD CONTACT WITHANYONE ELSE.HERE AT HOME, CASES OF THECORONAVIRUS HAVE NOT SPREAD ASTHEY HAVE IN OTHER PARTS OF THEWORLD.STILL, THE IMPACT IS NOW BEINGFELT BY ALL OF US.FOR THE SECOND DAY, STOCKS SLID.THE S&P 500 CLOSED TUESDAY DOWN3%.THIS AS THE CDC PROVIDED AWARNING TO THE U.S. THAT ANINCREASE IN INFECTIONS EMINENT.I THINK WHAT THE CDC ISREALLY TRYING TO TELL US ISTHERE'S BEEN SOMEUNPREDICTABILITY IN THE WAY THISHAS SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE WORLD.Reporter: ITALY AND IRAN WEREDEALT OVERNIGHT SURGES IN THENUMBER OF CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUSINFECTIONS.THE U.S. HAS BEEN SEEMINGLYSPARED SO FAR WITH JUST 53CASES.WE NEED TO BE PREPARED,BECAUSE WE DON'T KNOW HOW THISIS GOING TO PLAY OUT.EVERYBODY ASKS ABOUT THECORONAVIRUS, WHICH IS, YOU KNOW,VERY WELL UNDER CONTROL IN OURCOUNTRY.Reporter: PRESIDENT TRUMP HASNOW ASKED CONGRESS FOR$2.5 BILLION TO FIGHT THE SPREADOF THE ILLNESS.HE COULD REQUEST MORE IF NEEDED,BUT FOR NOW SOME SAY IT'S NOTENOUGH.THE ADMINISTRATION'S APPROACHIS DISASTROUSLY INADEQUATE.Reporter: LOCALLY, SINCE THEOUTBREAK STARTED IN CHINA, AIRFILTERING FACE MASKS HAVE BECOMEINCREASINGLY HARD TO FINE.BUSINESSES IN PHILADELPHIA'SCHINATOWN ALSO REPORTED ADECLINE IN CUSTOMERS DUE TOSTEREO TYPING AND CORONAVIRUSFEARS.IT'S IMPORTANT TO SAY THATTHIS IS NOT HAPPENING RIGHT NOWAND SO THERE'S NOTHING FORPEOPLE TO DO SPECIFICALLY RIGHTNOW.Reporter: DR. THOMAS FARLEY,COMMISSIONER ADS THEUNPREDICTABLE NATURE OF THISVIRUS AND ITS SPREAD MEANS CITYOFFICIALS ARE GEARING UP JUST INCASE.WE'RE CONVERSATIONS WITH THEHOSPITALS, HE WILLING, SO THISCAN HANDLE WHAT MIGHT BE ANINCREASE IN PATIENT FLOW.REPORTER: NOW, HE DOES ADDTHAT LOCAL BUSINESSES MIGHT WANTTO CONSIDER STAFFING PLANS INTHE EVENT THE CORONAVIRUS DOESREACH OUR AREA.BECAUSE THAT COULD MEAN THATMANY EMPLOYEES COULD BE OUT SICKALL AT ONCE.