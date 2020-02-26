Little Big League movie (1994) 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:14s - Published Little Big League movie (1994) Little Big League movie trailer (1994) Plot synopsis: A young boy is bequeathed the ownership of a professional baseball team. Director: Andrew Scheinman Writers: Gregory K. Pincus, Gregory K. Pincus, Adam Scheinman Stars: Luke Edwards, Timothy Busfield, John Ashton Genre: Comedy, Family 0

