Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll from New Delhi protests soars to 9 [Video]Death toll from New Delhi protests soars to 9

Protests have taken New Delhi by storm resulting in at least nine deaths during the US President's visit to India. Protesters have clashed over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), both..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published

New Delhi vote seen as test for ruling BJP [Video]New Delhi vote seen as test for ruling BJP

Some see the vote as a test for the country's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, following weeks of often violent protests against its new citizenship laws.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published

