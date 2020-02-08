Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi 17 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Bilal Thani Oruvan🕴 RT @islamudinsajid: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll fro… 24 seconds ago Shelley RT @naomi2009: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi @AJENews https://t.co/BpQWeOgDKh 1 minute ago Rizwan R Khan RT @AJEnglish: A mosque has been set on fire as violent protests continue across India's New Delhi, with the death toll rising to 10 https:… 10 minutes ago Ghazanfar Ali RT @HerNameIs_Bea: Mosque set on fire, 11 killed, many injured & Muslims terrified. #DelhiBurning amidst #TrumpIndiaVisit Mosque set on… 11 minutes ago Egemoluoha Augustine RT @AJENews: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi https://t.co/RAEQLUunl0 https://t.co/UrNaQ2yYlP 17 minutes ago Pakpatriot RT @SoStarMusic: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from p… 19 minutes ago NewsR Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi: https://t.co/jU9VuHc5d5 #DelhiRiots2020 #DelhiRiots 20 minutes ago