The new Volkswagen Touareg R Driving on the snow

Volkswagen is set to add a range-topping new premium model to its flagship Touareg line - the VW Touareg R.

The versatile model's 340 kW (462 PS) plug-in hybrid drive offers an innovative blend of superlative performance and electric efficiency.

When the battery is sufficiently charged, the new SUV always starts in the all-electric E-MODE for zero emissions.

The battery capacity is designed so that the Touareg R can cover the average daily commute under electric power.

Like all Touareg models, the new R version comes with permanent all-wheel drive (4MOTION) as standard.

4MOTION and the powerful drive system (700 Nm of torque) means the Touareg R has also been homologated for a maximum trailer weight of 3.5 tonnes.

The premium model can cope with this maximum trailer weight even in E-MODE.

As the first plug-in hybrid SUV in the world, the Touareg can also be fitted with the trailer manoeuvring system Trailer Assist.

And yet another first: the Touareg will be available with Travel Assist for the first time.

The premium model will be the first Volkswagen to boast assisted driving (automatic longitudinal and lateral guidance) up to a speed of 250 km/h.

The new flagship model was designed by the Volkswagen R performance brand, which traditionally develops the sportiest models in the Volkswagen range.

The VW Touareg R represents a paradigm shift - it is the first Volkswagen R model to feature a plug-in hybrid drive.

It is also the first time a hybrid model has been the most highly-powered Volkswagen.

The extremely well appointed Touareg R, which features the Black Style exterior design package along with 20-inch alloy wheels (Braga) and R-Line interior trim (including Vienna leather with crystal grey stitching), is set to enter the market in the second half of 2020.