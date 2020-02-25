Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Biden says 'I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate'

Biden says 'I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Biden says 'I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate'

Biden says 'I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate'

Former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly said on Monday that he was a Senate candidate rather than a presidential candidate while speaking at the South Carolina Democratic Party’s First in the South Dinner.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Biden accidentally tells South Carolina crowd he's a Dem candidate 'for the United States Senate'

Former Vice President Joe Biden made an unfortunate gaffe just days before the critical South...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •IndependentDaily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate [Video]Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate [Video]Biden accidentally tells crowd he's a Democratic candidate for United States Senate

Speaking to a South Carolina crowd just days before the state&apos;s primary election, former Vice President Joe Biden mistakenly told the audience he was a Democratic candidate for the United..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.