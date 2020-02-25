Global  

Milan neighbourhood appears to be deserted during coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy

Milan neighbourhood appears to be deserted during coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy

Milan neighbourhood appears to be deserted during coronavirus outbreak in northern Italy

Areas of Milan appear to be deserted as parts of northern Italy have been put into lockdown as coronavirus hits the region of Lombardy.

Filmed by a Law student on February 25, footage shows the areas of Sempione and Certosa with minimal traffic and residents.

Italy has had more than 300 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths as a result.
Indian boxers in Italy offered early flyout due to Coronavirus

Indian boxers training in Italy for next month's Olympic qualifiers were given the option of flying...
Mid-Day - Published

Coronavirus hits heart of Italy's economy

As restrictive measures are being enforced in northern Italy to contain the coronavirus outbreak,...
Deutsche Welle - Published


Italy struggles with virus 'that doesn't respect borders' [Video]Italy struggles with virus 'that doesn't respect borders'

Fears mount in Europe as Italy confirms 11 coronavirus deaths, with parts of the country's north under Wuhan-style lockdown.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Checkpoints at Italy's coronavirus 'red zones' [Video]Checkpoints at Italy's coronavirus 'red zones'

Drone footage near one of the quarantined small towns in northern Italy on Monday shows cars lined up waiting to be checked by police. Italy is the European country worst-hit by the coronavirus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:19Published

