Sajid Javid takes aim at Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings in resignation statement

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid giving a personal statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, following his resignation from the Cabinet.

Speaking from the backbenches for the first time in eight years, Mr Javid said he wanted to explain to MPs first why he resigned.

He said: “I will also continue to champion the causes I believe in most, albeit it from outside the Government.

“I confess that I had hoped to have a little longer to make a difference from the inside.

“So with thanks for your permission to speak Mr Speaker, I thought it would be appropriate to briefly explain first to the House why I felt that I had to resign as Chancellor of the Exchequer.” Mr Javid added: “A Chancellor, like all cabinet ministers, has to be able to give candid advice so he is speaking truth to power.

“I believe that the arrangement proposed would significantly inhibit that and it would not have been in the national interest.

“So while I was grateful for the continued trust of the Prime Minister in wanting to reappoint me, I am afraid that these were conditions that I could not accept in good conscience.” In an apparent reference to Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings, he said: “Now I don’t intend to dwell further on all the details and the personalities… the comings and goings if you will.” He added: “I very much hope that the new Chancellor will be given space to do his job without fear or favour.

“And I know this Mr Speaker, that my right honourable friend for Richmond (Rishi Sunak) is more than capable of rising to the challenge.”
Recent related news from verified sources

Sajid Javid warns Boris Johnson against spending splurge after shock resignation and takes swipe at Dominic Cummings

'It would not be right to pass the bill for our day-to-day consumption to our children and...
Independent - Published


