FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

FDA issues Jimmy John's warning letter over E. coli, salmonella outbreaks

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning letter to Jimmy John's.

The FDA says the sandwich chain has been selling produce linked to five outbreaks of E.

Coli or salmonella.

In the letter dated Friday, the FDA said it has investigated several outbreaks linked to the sandwich shop.

They determined the chain has been engaged in "a pattern of receiving and offering for sale adulterated fresh produce.
Jimmy John's removes sprouts from restaurants after FDA warning letter about E. coli

The FDA has sent Jimmy John's a warning letter over E. coli outbreaks tied to the sandwich chain. The...
USATODAY.com



