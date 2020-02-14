Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were 21 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published Majority of Americans with kids think they’re better parents than theirs were Three in four parents think they're better moms and dads than their own parents, according to new research. Three in four respondents think parenting is more difficult in the modern world than it was when they were children. A study of 2,000 parents of school-aged children examined the challenges facing today's parents and how they plan to incorporate their own childhood experiences into their parenting style. Seventy-eight percent of respondents were adamant they would not be passing on certain aspects of their childhood to their kids. The survey commissioned by Osmo and conducted by OnePoll revealed that 41% of parents think strict bedtimes are a thing of the past and 39% don't make their children sit at the dinner table until their plate is clean. More than a third don't banish their children with the classic "go to your room" either. That's not the only parenting practice respondents are rejecting ? 46% say they will not be spanking or doling out any sort of corporal punishment. Beyond trying to evolve past old habits, parents think there's a lot more to contend with. When it comes to the trickiest parts of parenting, a quarter of respondents named the safe use of technology as a major concern. Nearly seven in ten (69%) have screen time rules in place for their children, but that doesn't seem to be enough. Seventy-one percent of respondents confessed they wish they had stricter screen times rules. That's no surprise seeing as how one in five parents admitted their kids have unmonitored access to a cell phone and three in ten have unmonitored use of a tablet. When it comes to gaming parents are even more likely to let kids play what they like. A third of kids have unmonitored use of a mobile gaming device (34%) or video game console (32%). A spokesperson for Osmo said, "A hands on, educational approach is a healthier way for kids to use screens, which can hopefully alleviate parents anxiety about technology in the home." "We really want families, kids, and educators to have quality technology programs that are hands on, like we used to play. Because technology isn't going anywhere." All that screen time is a serious source of concern for parents since four in five worry about the kind of content their children are consuming. Eighty-two percent of respondents would even relax their screen time rules if the content their children were consuming was educational. Parents would even be willing to spend some cash on additional educational products for their kids. Respondents would consider spending on average $34.55 a month to give their kids additional materials to educate them and keep them occupied. CEO and developer of Osmo, Pramod Sharma — who has two children of his own — doesn't restrict his little ones from using technology at home. But he does make sure their screen time is active and educational. "The use case of just watching YouTube mindlessly is very little in our house," he says. 0

