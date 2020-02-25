|
Duffy alleges she was raped and held captive
Duffy alleges she was raped and held captive
Duffy has claimed she was "raped, drugged, and held captive", which forced her to take a decade out of the spotlight in order to "recover".
Singer Duffy says she was held captive, raped
British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been "raped and drugged and held captive," but gave no details about where or when the..
Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days
Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page. The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time", she is "OK and safe..
