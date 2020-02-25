Global  

Duffy alleges she was raped and held captive

Duffy alleges she was raped and held captive

Duffy alleges she was raped and held captive

Duffy has claimed she was "raped, drugged, and held captive", which forced her to take a decade out of the spotlight in order to "recover".
Duffy says she was 'raped, drugged and held captive for days'

Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days
British singer Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captive

British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been raped, drugged and held captive
Singer Duffy says she was held captive, raped

British singer Duffy on Tuesday explained a long absence from the music scene by saying she had been "raped and drugged and held captive," but gave no details about where or when

Duffy: I was 'raped, drugged and held captive' for days

Duffy has said that she was "raped, drugged and held captive" for several days in a post on her verified Instagram page. The singer claimed that while the "recovery took time", she is "OK and safe

