"Call me Harry," says prince as he starts last round of royal duties

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s
Britain&apos;s Duke of Sussex started the last round of his royal duties on an informal note on Wednesday, making it clear that the audience listening to his speech on sustainable travel in Edinburgh should simply call him Harry.
