Everything to Know About Disney's New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek

Everything to Know About Disney’s New CEO, Bob Chapek Disney recently announced that their CEO of 15 years, Bob Iger, has stepped down from his position.

Taking his place is Bob Chapek, a loyal employee who’s been with Disney for 27 years.

Chapek first joined the company’s home entertainment unit in 1993.

He successfully spearheaded the well-known “Disney vault” strategy and inked digital distribution deals with Apple iTunes.

In 2009, Chapek became president of distribution for Walt Disney Studios, working to expand the company’s digital distribution further.

Chapek then became president of Disney Consumer Products in 2011, effectively expanding his role to oversee retail and other publishing operations.

According to a 2015 ‘New York Times’ story, Chapek executed a “successful restructuring” of how Disney licenses toys, apparel and other items. Chapek’s most recent role with Disney was chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts.

Under his leadership, the theme parks underwent the largest expansion in Disney’s history, including the debut of Shanghai Disneyland.

More recently, Chapek worked to create “Galaxy’s Edge,” a massive ‘Star Wars’-themed expansion in Florida’s Disney World and California’s Disneyland.
