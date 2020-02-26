Refugee Hopes to Become Olympic Contender with Just 10 Months of Training now < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:28s - Published Refugee Hopes to Become Olympic Contender with Just 10 Months of Training Most Olympic athletes train for years, he has just 10 months. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this