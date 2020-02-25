Global  

Covid-19: Which worldwide events have been affected by the coronavirus outbreak?

Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

We take a look at some of the other events cancelled or postponed because of the epidemic.
Australia to close schools, cancel sports in event of coronavirus outbreak

Australia will close schools and cancel sporting events in the event of an uncontained coronavirus...
Dyadic stages bid to combat coronavirus via partnership with The Israel Institute for Biological Research

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is joining the campaign to eradicate the coronavirus by...
