Duke of Cambridge visits homeless project in Mansfield

The Duke of Cambridge visited the Beacon Project day centre for homeless and vulnerable people in Mansfield on Wednesday.

Prince William spoke with service users and volunteers on his second engagement of the day in Nottinghamshire.

The Beacon Project began in 2001 in St.

Johns Church, Mansfield when five homeless people came into the church for tea and toast.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn