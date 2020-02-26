Global  

Ireland-Italy Six Nations match called off due to coronavirus fears

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin on March 7 has been postponed due to the risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak.

IRFU chief executive Philip Browne said he supported the decision made by the government following a "positive meeting" with Irish health minister Simon Harris.

He added the IRFU are hoping to reschedule the match within the coming days.
