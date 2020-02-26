HT Deepdive | 4 days of Delhi violence: Who's to blame for 20 deaths?

Four days of continuous violence have put the national capital on edge.

Even as the police and Rapid Action Force attempted to pacify the mobs on Wednesday, fresh clashes and violence were reported from some pockets in northeast Delhi.

At least 20 people have died in the violence so far.

The High Court has made its displeasure known.

But in the complicated administrative set-up of the national capital, who is really to blame for failing to clamp down on the violence and establishing peace at the earliest?

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Ved Bhushan, Lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, and Hindustan Times Political Editor Vinod Sharma join the latest edition of HT Deepdive to help answer the question.