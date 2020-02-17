Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation

Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation President Donald Trump accused the media of "doing everything possible" to make the coronavirus "look as bad as possible." His comments follow statements from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the secretary of health and human services.

On Tuesday, the CDC stated that Americans should prepare themselves for the possibility that a U.S. coronavirus outbreak "might be bad." On Wednesday, Secretary Azar suggested that Congress shift $136 million in funding to replenish funds to meet the health challenges ahead.

The White House has requested Congressional approval for $1.25 billion in new funds to meet the coronavirus crisis.

However, Democratic Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer proposed a dramatic increase of $8.5 billion.

Schumer cited past pandemics such as the H1N1 flu in 2009, in which Congress allocated $7 billion.

President Trump and CDC officials will hold a televised news conference addressing the coronavirus on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

ET.