Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation
Trump Lashes out at Media Over Coronavirus, Will Address Nation President Donald Trump
accused the media of "doing
everything possible" to make the
coronavirus "look as bad as possible." His comments follow
statements from the Centers for
Disease Control (CDC) and the
secretary of health and human services.
On Tuesday, the CDC stated
that Americans should prepare
themselves for the possibility that a
U.S. coronavirus outbreak "might be bad." On Wednesday, Secretary Azar
suggested that Congress shift
$136 million in funding to replenish
funds to meet the health challenges ahead.
The White House has requested
Congressional approval for $1.25 billion
in new funds to meet the coronavirus crisis.
However, Democratic Senate
minority leader Chuck Schumer proposed
a dramatic increase of $8.5 billion.
Schumer cited past pandemics
such as the H1N1 flu in 2009, in
which Congress allocated $7 billion.
President Trump and CDC officials
will hold a televised news conference
addressing the coronavirus on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
ET.