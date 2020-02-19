Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Spielberg is handing off the iconic franchise after 39 years.

Sources say that ‘Ford v Ferrari’ director James Mangold is in talks to take over, though no deal has been closed.

A source close to Spielberg says his departure was entirely his own decision, and he will remain a hands-on producer.

Harrison Ford is still set to return as the titular character in the upcoming film.

The film’s release has been pushed back twice, with the current date set for July 9, 2021.