Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Spielberg is handing off the iconic franchise after 39 years.

Sources say that ‘Ford v Ferrari’ director James Mangold is in talks to take over, though no deal has been closed.

A source close to Spielberg says his departure was entirely his own decision, and he will remain a hands-on producer.

Harrison Ford is still set to return as the titular character in the upcoming film.

The film’s release has been pushed back twice, with the current date set for July 9, 2021.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Steven Spielberg Won't Direct 'Indiana Jones 5' Anymore, James Mangold in Talks to Take Over

Steven Spielberg will not direct the fifth Indiana Jones film after directing the first four films in...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Polygon



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AmazingNerdShow

Amazing Nerd Show @C2E2 RT @TalkiesNetwork: BREAKING: Steven Spielberg has stepped down as director of #IndianaJones5, and James @mang0ld is in negotiations to rep… 1 minute ago

EdwingSalas

EdSalas RT @io9: Report: Steven Spielberg will no longer direct Indiana Jones 5 https://t.co/Js7Wjjw8uF https://t.co/9B3bcYpOxH 1 minute ago

mikelopez____

Mike Lopez RT @LightsCameraPod: Steven Spielberg will no longer direct 'Indiana Jones 5'; James Mangold ('Logan', 'Ford v Ferrari') in talks to direct… 7 minutes ago

Dm00097

Deplorable D RT @eileeneileenur: Steven Spielberg Will No Longer Direct 'Indiana Jones 5': This marks the first time another filmmaker will take the re… 9 minutes ago

Dene71

Latte Larry's Folks, guess what? Steven Spielberg will never direct another #IndianaJones film. https://t.co/ABSKRyaD0F 14 minutes ago

RJSpi18

Spidey Foreva RT @DRMovieNews1: BREAKING: James Mangold (‘Logan’, ‘Ford v Ferrari’) is officially in talks to direct ‘INDIANA JONES 5’...replacing Steven… 17 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Steven Spielberg Won't Direct 'Indiana Jones 5,' But James Mangold Might https://t.co/smrhVTsXFW https://t.co/Lf5UCq3IH6 21 minutes ago

Matthew669691

Matthew Lopez RT @GeekVibesNation: BREAKING NEWS: Steven Spielberg will no longer direct 'INDIANA JONES 5' - James Mangold is now in talks with Lucasfilm… 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones 5 almost ready to start filming [Video]Harrison Ford: Indiana Jones 5 almost ready to start filming

'Indiana Jones' star Harrison Ford says the upcoming fifth movie in the franchise is almost ready to start filming and he's excited to be back on set.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:51Published

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming [Video]Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming

Harrison Ford Says 'Indiana Jones 5' Is Almost Ready to Start Filming Ford has admitted he's looking forward to playing the role of Indiana Jones once again. It will be the character's first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.