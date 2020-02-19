Steven Spielberg Will Not Direct ‘Indiana Jones 5’
Sources say that ‘Ford v Ferrari’
director James Mangold is in talks to
take over, though no deal has been closed.
A source close to Spielberg says
his departure was entirely his
own decision, and he will
remain a hands-on producer.
Harrison Ford is still set to
return as the titular character
in the upcoming film.
The film’s release has been
pushed back twice, with the
current date set for July 9, 2021.