Vigo County Election Board gives the green light to two candidates facing challenges on Primary ball

Video Credit: WTHI
Vigo County Election Board gives the green light to two candidates facing challenges on Primary ballot
The vigo the vigo county election board has made decisions on "two candidate filing challenges."

We've explained ... those challenges involve democratic candidates for vigo county commissioners--- pat goodwin in district 2, and steve ellis in district 3.

//////// news 10's jada huddlestun was at the meeting this morning.

In this afternoon's election alert..

She joins us live to breakdown the board's decision..

And how the candidates are reacting.

Rondrell..

The meeting was moved here to the court room at city hall.

This was to accomodate the crowd that showed up.

Ultimately..

The board voted to allow both goodwin and steve ellis to remain on the democratic ballot for the primary.

Now..

Let's just go back a little bit to how this all unfolded..

The board read a letter from hobie roberts.

He's the one who filed a challenge against goodwin.

Roberts belived goodwin could not run on the democratic ticket.

That's because he ran as an independent candidate for mayor last year.

Goodwin addressed the board with his remarks to the challenge.

The board read a letter from the chair of the indiana democratic party.

It said they do not believe goodwin should be on the democratic ballot.

Despite that recommedation, the board voted it "is" legal for him to be listed as a democrat.

Goodwin and the board both say they're ready to move forward.

//////// "people in our community really don't care about what party someone files under.

They want good candidates.

They want a healthy discussion about vigo county's future.

They want to have the best people on the ballot in the fall."

"the more candidates perhaps, the more participation we'll have, as long as legally, all the i's have been dotted and the t's have been crossed.

We felt in this instance, it was."

///////// the other challenge comes against steve ellis and the use of a "steve top gun ellis" in his canidiacy.

The board voted to allow ellis to remain on the ballot with that name.

I spoke with him at the meeting today also.

You'll hear from him coming up at the top of the hour.

Reporting live in terre haute.

Jada huddlestun.

News 10.

