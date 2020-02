Coronavirus: How can you prepare?

YOURSELF?

THERE HAS BEEN ARUSH ACROSS THE COUNTRY..PEOPLE BUYING THESE MASKS BUTTHE ━━C DOES NOT RECOMMENDUSING THEM AS PROTECTION.WMA━2 NEWS ABBY ISAACS HAS ABREAK DOWN OF RECOMMENDATIONFROM MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS.IT'S A LOT OF THE SAMEPREVENTATIVE STEPS RECOMENDEDFOR THE FLU... WHICH HASKILLED 38 PEOPLE SO FAR INMARYLAND.

THE DIFFERENCE IS,THERE'S NO VACCINATION ORTHERAPY FOR CORONAVIRUS ANDTHERE ARE CONCERNS IT WILL BEMORE SEVERE THAN THE FLU.

SOMEDICAL PROFESSIONALS SAYPREPAREDNESS SHOULD BE THEFOCUS FOR THE NEXT FEW MONTHS.VINCENT AYD DR DAVID MARCOZZI3:1━ 24 VINCENT AYD calls arecoming in all day long for theN 95.

And we do not have it.AYD HARDWARE IN TOWSON IS OUTOF THEM, THE N95 FACE MASKTHAT PROTECTS AGAINST AIRBORNE HAZARDS 3:0━ 3:10 mysupplier in all theirwarehouses throughout thecountry is out of stock.

Sowho knows when these thingswill be available.

IT TOOK USFOUR STOPS TO FIND A PLACETHAT HAD ANY... THE LOWE'S INPARKVILLE, WITH A SMALL BOXPULLED DOWN FROM STORAGE.THEY'RE IN HIGH DEMAND, AFTERTHE CDC SAID YESTERDAY THECORONAVIRUS IS NOT A MATTER OFIF, BUT WHEN.

14:5━ 59 DRDAVID MARCOZZI, ASSOCIATEPROFESSOR OF EMERGENCYMEDICINE, UM SCHOOL OFMEDICIN━ we're seeing a lot ofpeople going to just purchasesomething they want to dosomethign and i can understandthat BUT DR DAVID MARCOZZI,THE INCIDENT COMMANDER FOR THECORONAVIRUS RESPONSE FOR THEUNVERSITY OF MARYLAND MEDICALSYSTEM, SAYS THEY DON'T KNOWIF THOSE MASKS ACTUALLY STOPTHE SPREAD.

THE CDC RECOMMENDSONLY PEOPLE WITH CORONAVIRUSSYMPTOMS WEAR A FACE MASK, NOTHEALTHY PEOPLE.

SO WHAT CANYOU DO TO PREPARE?

MARCOZZISAYS IT'S ALL ABOUT MAKINGPLANS, IN CASE THIS HITS THEAREA.

12:1━ 23 MARCOZZ━ whatsteps should we start to haveconversations about now thatwe can put in place a monthfrom now 2 months form now tomake sure our businesses stayopen, our staff stayprotected, their families feelsecure enough that htey canstay home FOR EMPLOYEES, THATMEANS FIGURING OUT HOW TO WOFROM HOME.

FOR SCHOOLS, IT'SHOW TO POTENTIALLY CLOSE DOWNAND HAVE STUDENTS WORK FROMHOME.

MARCOZZI SAYS EVENGATHERINGS FOR SPORTING EVENTSMAY HAVE TO BE CANCLLED.

ANDEVERYONE SHOULD BE READY FORIT.HE ALSO SAID THE OBVIOUSTHINGS CAN REALLY HELP TPREVENT THE FLU WHICH IS HERENOW, AND THE CORONAVIRUS WHENIT ARRIVES.

HAND WASHING,KEEPING HIGH TRAFFICKED AREASCLEAN, COVERING YOUR MOUTHWITH YOUR ELBOW WHEN YOCOUGH...AND NOW HE JUSTRECOMMENDS THE OLD ELBOW TAPINSTEAD OF A HAND SHAKE.━BACK TO THESE MASKS..EXPLASURGICAL VS THESE N 95S.BETTER FIT, DOESN'T WORK WITHFACIAL HAIR.

AND IT'S ONRECOMMENDED IF YOU GET SICKNOT AS PROTECTION.AGAIN━ THE PRESIDENT WILADDRESS THE CORONAVIRUS AT THEWHITE HOUSE TONIGHT.

THAT'SSET FOR 6:30.

CDCREPRESENTATIVES AND OTHERSWILL ALSO BE THERE.

WE'LLUPDATE YOU ON WHAT ISADDRESSED HERE O━AIR ANDONLINE AT WMAR 2 NEWS DOT COM.