Hong Kong Offers Its Residents Cash Amid Protests, Coronavirus Fears

Hong Kong Offers Its Residents Cash Amid Protests, Coronavirus Fears

Hong Kong Offers Its Residents Cash Amid Protests, Coronavirus Fears

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests and now faces coronavirus fears.

It&apos;s offering adult residents money to revive its economy.
Hong Kong to give big cash handouts as economy reels from virus

Hong Kong (AFP) Feb 26, 2020 Hong Kong's government on Wednesday said it will give a HK$10,000...
Hong Kong unveils record budget deficit to cushion blow from coronavirus, protests

Hong Kong unveiled a record budget deficit on Wednesday, as it boosted cash handouts to residents and...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Second Hong Kong Coronavirus Death Reported

Hong Kong reported its second death from the new coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities in the area are drawing up plans to fly home hundreds of city residents stranded on a cruise ship in Japan. The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

China implements new restrictions in Hubei province

WUHAN, CHINA — Beijing has now tightened restrictions across Hubei province amid the growing threat of the Wuhan virus. Residents of Hubei province have been ordered to stay at home and aren't..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:17Published

