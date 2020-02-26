Global  

Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say 100 arrested so far

Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say 100 arrested so far

Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say 100 arrested so far

Death toll due to the recent violence in Delhi crossed 25 on Wednesday.

There were some reports of stray incidents of violence even on the fourth day.

However the police claimed that no 'untoward incidents' took place.

The force said that it had arrested over 100 people and filed 18 First Information Reports (FIR).

The Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer, MS Randhawa, said that further action would be taken on the basis of evidence like CCTV footage.

Clashes between anti and pro-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 protestors had deteriorated into communal violence which occurred over a span of three days, starting February 23, 2020.
