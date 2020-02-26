Could Coronavirus Hit Louisiana Next?

Global  

Church.

Attorney general jeff landry and governor john bel edwards are also scheduled to read passages.

3 as millions of visitors from around the country just visited new orleans and other cities throughout louisiana for mardi gras you ca't help but think when the state or area will have its very first case of the corona virus.

Local leaders in areas like lafayette say the're dong all they can to plan for a possible case.

Tiffany maddox has the story.

Each year mardi gras brings out millions of visitors to louisiana from all over the country.

But now that coronavirus is a growing concern, many are wondering how to manuver for the upcoming festival season.

Experts say there are plans in place for your safety.

"well w're in contact witht the federal government and the cdc.

We get reports and the reports mainly tell us how many cases are going on throughout the world, within the united states.

Starting this spring, large crowds of people from all walks of life will again come together, but some locals say they are't that worried."ther's the flu and other viruses that i think 3 seem more present and are often times just as scary."

"no i do't think it crossed my mind during mardi gras to be honest."

Stansbury says the city is prepared if medical authroities do suspect or confirm any coronavirus cases, working closey with the cdc.

" they would probably come down and probably initiate those type of steps whether ther'd be any typer of quartine, we are talking about background checks, on who were they in contact with, those people they were in contact with obvisouly would be tested, so ther's some protocol and follow back that they would immediately implement."

"i mean it sounds pretty serious."serious as the number of coronavirus cases spread all over the world, lafayette residents say they will be careful, but will still live their lives.

"i have kids and 'm not gonna keep them stuck up in the house.

W're gonna come out, we are at the park, w're gonna do mardi gras, w're gonna do festivals, but w'll just be may a little extra precautious."

In lafayette, tiffany maddox, news 15.

According to the c-d-c, and other corona virus trackers as of today there have been fourteen confirmed coronavirus cases in the u.s. while there are currently over



