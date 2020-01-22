Prolific Author, Maritime Historian Clive Cussler Dead At 88 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published Renowned author and sea explorer Clive Cussler has died. He was 88. Renowned author and sea explorer Clive Cussler has died. He was 88. 0

