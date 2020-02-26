Tara Lee sentenced to 10 years in prison for adoption scheme

Tara Lee, the Macomb County mother at the center of an FBI adoption probe, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 10 years in a maximum-security prison.



Tweets about this Elizabeth Ehlen Wow! MI adoption scammer Tara Lee sentenced to 10 years in prison! https://t.co/sjEDY51D74 2 days ago Kathleen O'Bryan RT @wxyzdetroit: #Breaking: Tara Lee sentenced 10 years in a maximum-security prison in connection to a Macomb County adoption scheme. She'… 3 days ago Tara O'Neill RT @USAO_CT: Gang Member Sentenced to More Than 7 Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl and Crack Offenses https://t.co/AdIguremJC @FBINewHa… 3 days ago PinkSoup RT @WWJ950: Just in from federal court in #Detroit. Tara Lee, who scammed parents looking to adopt children has been sentenced to ten year… 3 days ago WWJ950 Just in from federal court in #Detroit. Tara Lee, who scammed parents looking to adopt children has been sentenced… https://t.co/VlO7r0agPU 3 days ago WXYZ Detroit #Breaking: Tara Lee sentenced 10 years in a maximum-security prison in connection to a Macomb County adoption schem… https://t.co/2T7k5eeNG1 3 days ago Tara O'Neill RT @FBINewHaven: Bridgeport Man Sentenced to More Than 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violent Armed Robberies: Jachim Brown has been senten… 4 days ago Artin RT @HillelNeuer: 1/ @HRW's Iran analyst @SepehriFar "encouraged silence" during Iran's 2-year detention of environmentalist Sam Rajabi, say… 5 days ago