Tara Lee sentenced to 10 years in prison for adoption scheme

Tara Lee, the Macomb County mother at the center of an FBI adoption probe, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to 10 years in a maximum-security prison.
Elizabeth Ehlen Wow! MI adoption scammer Tara Lee sentenced to 10 years in prison! https://t.co/sjEDY51D74 2 days ago

Kathleen O'Bryan RT @wxyzdetroit: #Breaking: Tara Lee sentenced 10 years in a maximum-security prison in connection to a Macomb County adoption scheme. She'… 3 days ago

PinkSoup RT @WWJ950: Just in from federal court in #Detroit. Tara Lee, who scammed parents looking to adopt children has been sentenced to ten year… 3 days ago

WWJ950 Just in from federal court in #Detroit. Tara Lee, who scammed parents looking to adopt children has been sentenced… https://t.co/VlO7r0agPU 3 days ago

WXYZ Detroit #Breaking: Tara Lee sentenced 10 years in a maximum-security prison in connection to a Macomb County adoption schem… https://t.co/2T7k5eeNG1 3 days ago

The mothers who helped bring down Tara Lee for adoption scheme. [Video]The mothers who helped bring down Tara Lee for adoption scheme.

We're talking with the three mother's who helped expose Tara Lee's adoption scheme.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:33Published

'She’s a monster.' Couple says Tara Lee deserves no leniency in adoption scheme [Video]'She’s a monster.' Couple says Tara Lee deserves no leniency in adoption scheme

On Wednesday, the Macomb County mother accused of taking in more than $2.1 million dollars from couples hoping to adopt will learn her fate. It was a nationwide adoption fraud scheme first exposed by..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 04:57Published

