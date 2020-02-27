Lexington preparing for coronavirus

The city of lexington is preparing for the coronavirus...just in case.

The mayor says, "we're planning, not panicking; acting, not overreacting."

She says there have been internal meetings and next week another will be held involving hospitals, schools, the airport, shelters, assisted living facilities and others.

She wants everyone prepared and on the same page.

The city will continue to get its guidance from the state and local health department.

There have not been any confirmed cases of the virus in kentucky.

The state senate's top leader wants