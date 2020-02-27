TYLER EPD Death Dean Smith

Developing tonight?

We're learning new information after a man dies in police custody in evansville tuesday night.

In a story you'll only see on 44news?

Tyler druin catches up with the man's family and shares this report.

Evansville police say a man that they were tracking for the last two weeks died in police custody after he fled the scene and was apprehended by a police canine dog.

"we were all in the car together, we were leaving to go see his family, he just wanted to see his son, he was going to turn himself in, he is impulsive, he jumped out and he ran!"

Shes talking about her boyfriend of five years?

25 year old dean alexander smit?

Evansville police tried to stop smith around six tuesday evening.

The evansville police viper unit had been tracking smith?

The 25 year old man was wanted for felony battery and criminal confinement after an incident that occurred near the ohio river with a female on a boat!

The traffic stop was initiated near smiths home in the area of barker street at hillcrest avenue.

Family members say the man was a father and have another child on the way!

"his upbringing was really rough, extremely rough, you know what i mean, this situation really spiraled, he's not the man they are make him out to be" in the body camera footage you can hear smith tell ofc.

At 6:09 pm that he could not breathe, "sgt: mr.smith, whats going on tonight?

Mr.smith: i cant breathe, just sit me up, sgt: yea, we can sit you up" according to evansville police smith went into sudden cardiac arrest in the back of an ambulance around 6:35 pm.

"we are not medical techs, all we can do is call amr, and have them come and assist and help the situation" right now police are not speculating whether or not the man swallowed or consumed any illegal drugs.

You can hear on the body camera video that smith denied being under the influence of alcohol but said numerous times that he could not breathe.

The vanderburgh county corners office says an autopsy has been preforme?

Toxicology reports are pending!

The ?9 officer involved has been placed on administrative leave.

"he was a really good person, he has been my best friend for that last 5 years!"

"he was a really good person, he has been my best friend for that last 5 years!"

The evansville police department says that their officers follow department protocol, in evansville tyler druin 44news