Hoosiers Impacted By Coronavirus

Despite a lack of cases across the tr?state?

People are feeling the impacts of the coronavirus.

That includes people hoping to get married.

A local bridal shop owner says some of their wedding gowns are already on back order because of the epidemic.

Joylyn bukovac explains why some bride?

T?

Be are concerned about the coronavirus.

The coronavirus made its way to the states?

While continuing to rapidly spread across china.

"all the precautions from cold and flu season apply equally as well to coronavirus as to influenza."

The epidemic now causing some factories to shut down?

Temporarily freezing production.

"it might even take a good year or so to be able to get caught back up."

Some local bridal shop owners are already feeling the recoil.

"we have placed a couple orders and they have told us several things are already on backorder."

Sending some brides into a panic.

"we've got a couple of brides that are kind of concerned whether or not their dresses are going to be here on time."

They are just hoping for a favorable twist of fate and a speedy delivery.

But leanna mcintosh says even if the dress doesn't arrive on time she won't allow a possible dress debacle to get in the way of anyone's big day.

"her wedding is in october, but that's something that you just can't control so we will just have to get her an in stock wedding gown and get her fitted and taken care of."

"with some wedding dresses already on backorder, it's advised to get your wedding dress shopping done earlier rather than later."

"you definitely need to plan ahead when wanting to order a wedding gown.

You need to at least allow yourself for six months."

"that wa?

You've got time to get your dress and get it altered."

But the more prep time the better.

"you want to look beautiful."

After al?

Finding your dream dress.

"lace is still a big seller."

Is like finding your dream spouse.

"when you know, you know."

And you don't want to rush it.

Joylyn bukovac 44news.

