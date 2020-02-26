5 killed in shooting at Molson Coors' Milwaukee headquarters, home of the historic Miller Brewery

Safe?5:57 it's currently notconfirmed as a safescene.EMERGENCY RADIOTRAFFIC CAPTUREDTHE CHAOTICMOMENTS AS POLICEAND FIRE CREWSRESPONDED TO THESCENE OF THEDEADLY SHOOTING ATMOLSON COORS.AUTHORITIESCONFIRM SIX PEOPLEARE DEAD INCLUDINGTHE SUSPECT.POLICE GOT THECALL TO THE SCENEAROUND 2 THISAFTERNOON.AND AUTHORITIESSAY THE SUSPECTWAS A 51-YEAR-OLDMILWAUKEE MAN...WHO HAD KILLEDHIMSELF.ALL FIVE VICTIMSWERE MOLSONCOORS EMPLOYEES.THIS IS STILL ANACTIVEINVESTIGATION...MILWAUKEE POLICEJUST GAVE ANDUPDATE.

MOMENTSAGO... FOR THESECOND TIMETONIGHT....LET'S LISTEN."But we are grieving.

Thefamillies are grieving ourfamily is griving , the cityand state are gvriveing.""The suspet a 51 year oldmilwaukee man..

Thesuspect was an employeeof molson coors and diedof a self inflicted gunshotwound."Officers, located 5victims.... Each one fo thevictims workd for molsoncoors.

The vitims identitieswont 'be released today.THE CHIEF SAYS THEVICTIMS FAMILIES AREFLYING IN FROM OUTOF TOWN AND... OUTOF RESPECT.... WILLPROTEC THE VICTIMSIDENTITIES FORWHILE THE FAMILIESGATHER TO MOURN.NBC 26'S RYANCURRY IS LIVE INMILWAUKEE WITH THELATEST AT THIS HOUR.RYAN?GOOD EVENING JOHNAND NINA.MEMBERS OF MOLSONCOORS JUSTADDRESS THE MEDIAABOUT AN HOUR AGOSAYING.I'LL STEP ASIDE HERESO YOU CAN SEEBEHIND ME THEAMOUNT OF FIRSTRESPONDERS HERE.THE SHOOTINGHAPPENED ALMOST 7HOURS AGO BUT STILLAUTHORITY SAYTHERE IS MUCH WORKTO BE DONEPKGA sad day for the city ofMilwaukeeSOT:This is a tragic day forour city this is a tragicday for our state.Police officers are in thearea of West CentralMilwaukee this afternoonafter reports of an activeshooter on the MolsonCoors campus.that shooter took thelives of five peoplebefore turning the gun onhimself.Sot:At this time we havelocated additionaldeceased adult victimsthe victims all worked atMolson Coors and nomembers of the generalpublic were involved.Authorities Say around1000 people were on thecomplex during the timeof the shootingthroughout the day theywent through over 20buildings trying to countfor everyone working thatday investigation is stillongoing as authoritiescontinue to piecetogether the events ofWednesday afternoonone thing is certain this isa tragic day for southernWisconsin.SOT:This is a terrible day forMilwaukee ends and Isend my condolences dothe employees of Miller.BACK HERE LIVE YOUCAN SEE THE LONGLINE OF FIRSTRESPONDERS STILLON SCENE OF THISVERY LARGE CAMPUS.THEY ARE EXPECTEDTO BE HERETHROUGH THE NIGHTAS THEY CONTINUETHE INVESTIGATION.WHEN WE HAVE MOREUPDATES WE WILLPROVIDE THEM RIGHTHERE ON NBC26.LIVE IN MILWAUKEERYAN CURRY NBC26.THIS EVENINGPRESIDENT TRUMPSPOKE ABOUT WHATHAPPENED INMILWAUKEEE.17:36:55<I'd like to extend mydeepest condolences tothe victims and families inMilwaukee, Wisconsin.Earlier today wickedmurderer opened fire at aMolson Coors brewingcompany plant.Taking the lives of fivepeople.

Number of peoplewere wounded.

Somebadly wounded.Our hearts break for themand their loved ones.