San Francisco-Based Holberton Coding School Facing Fraud Accusations From Former Students

San Francisco-Based Holberton Coding School Facing Fraud Accusations From Former Students

San Francisco-Based Holberton Coding School Facing Fraud Accusations From Former Students

Coding schools are cropping up all over the country, touting a fast track to a six-figure software engineering job.

But dozens of students at one Bay Area school say they got a bad deal.

Maria Medina reports.

(2-26-2020)
