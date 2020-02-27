Global  

First U.S. Coronavirus Case Of Unknown Origin Being Treated In Sacramento

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed that a new coronavirus case of unknown origin has been diagnosed in Solano County and is currently being treated in Sacramento County.

Katie Nielsen reports.

(2-26-2020)
Northern California confirms 1st coronavirus case of unknown origin

The nation's first coronavirus case of unknown origin was discovered in Northern...
FOXNews.com


