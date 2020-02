DMV hosts town hall on how to get Real IDs

WHAT I NEEDED"NEW TONIGHT..IT'S BEEN NEARLY.....-15- YEARS IN THE MAKING..BUT...THE DEADLINE IS COMING FAST....FOR MANY NEVADANS!THE REAL I-D REQUIREMENTS....WILL GO INTO EFFECT....THIS FALL!13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER AUSTINCARTER SPOKE WITH LOCALS WHOARE LOOKING TO AVOID THE LONGLINES AT THE DMV!((LL INTRO)) FOLKS WE SPOKEWITH OUT HERE SAY THEY ARE GLADTHEY CAME OUT TONIGHT'S TOWNHALL TO MAKE SURE THEY HAD ALLOF THE RIGHT DOCUMENTS TO GETTHEIR REAL IDMANY OF THEMALSO SAYING THEY WILL BE ABLETO BEAT THE RUSH THATS LIKELYTO COME IN JUST A FEW MONTHS((PKG)) THAME WITHQUESTIONS.((SOT)) "CAN ANYONE EXPLAIN TOME WHY?" AND THERE WERE PLENTYOF ANSWERS ((SOT)) "WE NEEDA NAME AND DATE OF BIRTH, ANDLAWFUL PRESENCE IN THE US" ITALL - SURROUNDING THIS GOLDSTAR IT'S MORE THAN JUST ASYMBOL ITS THE NEWEST SAFETYMEASURE TO ENSURE PEOPLE AREWHO THEY SAY THEY ARESTARTING OCTOBER 1ST - A REALID DRIVER'S LICENSE OR ANOTHERTYPE OF ACCEPTABLEIDENTIFICATION, SUCH AS APASSPORT, WILL BE NECESSARY TOBOARD FLIGHTS - AND THEY'REALREADY REQUIRED TO ENTERSECURE FEDERAL FACILITIES!

IT'SALL PART OF AN ACT PASSED BYCONGRESS...JUST A FEW YEARS AFTER THESEPTEMBER 11TH TERROR ATTACKS.((SOT)) GLENDA JONES "WE CAMEDOWN WITH THE THINGS WE THINKWE NEED TO HAVE AND IF WE DON'TIT GIVES US A LITTLE BIT OFTIME TO GET THOSE THINGS"GELNDA AND HER HUSBAND PHILLIP- GETTING TO THE FLAMINGO DMVEARLY FOR THE TOWN HALL -HOPING TO ONE OF THE FIRST INTOTHE MEETING - AND TO GET THEBALL ROLLING QUICK!

((SOT))PHILIP JONES "IT WILL BE A MADDASH IF YOU WAIT UNTIL THE LASTMINUTE, CAN YOU IMAGINE THECOMPLICATIONS AND FRUSTRATIONSTHAT WILL GO ON?" AND KNOWINGEXACTLY HOW LONG IT TAKES TOGET THIS IDIS DOCTOR MARIEWAKEFIELD ((SOT)) DR.MARIE WAKEFIELD "I JUST CAMEHERE NOT UNDERSTANDING EXACTLYWHAT I NEEDED" SHE'S ALREADYBEEN TO THIS DMV NOT ONCE ORTWICE - BUT FOUR TIMES - TRYINGTO GET THIS TAKEN CARE OF!

SHELEARNED TONIGHT THOUGH - SOMEPAPERWORKWAS PREVENTING HERFROM GETTING THE ID ((SOT))"IF YOU HAVE TO GET ANYDOCUMENTATION FROM ANYLOCATIONS OUTSIDE OF THE CITYOF LAS VEGAS, ITS TIMECONSUMING" ((LL TAG)) IF YOUWERE NOT ABLE TO COME OUT TOTONIGHT'S TOWN HALL MEETING ANDIF YOU STILL HAVE QUESTIONS ORINTEREST IN GETTING THE REAL IDYOU CAN VISIT A WEBSITE THATHAS BEEN SET UP BY THE DMV -ITS GETREALNEVADA.COMAC 13AN..