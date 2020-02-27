Robert Jenrick: We want FTA with EU similar to Canada

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick says that the Government wants a free trade agreement with the European Union "similar to that which Canada enjoys." The UK's negotiating mandate for trade talks with the EU is due to be published later on Thursday.

Report by Jonesia.

