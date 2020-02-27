House of AAP councillor Tahir Hussain

As a tense environment continues to prevail in northeast Delhi, a controversy has erupted after an...



Tweets about this Vivek Upadhyay RT @bhak_sala: You were ashamed of being a Hindu. You called all BJP supporters Nazis. You wrote articles on how constitution is in danger.… 7 seconds ago Ashutosh Anand Tiwari RT @abhijeet_dipke: This is AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, victim of mob violence and was rescued by Police two days ago. A mob took over… 11 seconds ago sridhar shankar🇮🇳 RT @MrsGandhi: Aam Aadmi Party councillor Haji Tahir Hussain's house was the epicentre of Delhi riots. Glaring evidence of him participatin… 16 seconds ago Narendra Nishad RT @rose_k01: AAP councillor Tahir Hussain Purveying the Viоlence he unleashed from the terrace of his house. Is any more proof needed that… 34 seconds ago Utpal Chowdhury RT @indiantweeter: AAP councillor Mohammad Tahir Hussain arranged mob on his terrace, first threw stones and petrol bombs and then the same… 43 seconds ago Sashwat_999 RT @vikalpbhatia1: This is probably that councillor of AAP tahir hussain..... According to eyewitness mob dragged Ankit sharma & 3 others t… 2 minutes ago