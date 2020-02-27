Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns 41 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:38s - Published Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns An Intelligence Bureau staffer was killed in Delhi violence. Ankit Sharma was killed on Feb 25 & his body was found a day later. His family was devastated by the news. Sharma worked as a security assistant in the IB. His father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi police. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled Sharma's death. Meanwhile, Delhi police chief claimed that normalcy had returned. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this