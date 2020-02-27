Global  

Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:38s
Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns

Delhi violence: Intelligence Bureau staffer, a cop's son, killed; family mourns

An Intelligence Bureau staffer was killed in Delhi violence.

Ankit Sharma was killed on Feb 25 & his body was found a day later.

His family was devastated by the news.

Sharma worked as a security assistant in the IB.

His father is an Assistant Sub-Inspector in Delhi police.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled Sharma's death.

Meanwhile, Delhi police chief claimed that normalcy had returned.
