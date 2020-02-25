Global  

Two more people test positive for coronavirus ‘passed on in Italy and Tenerife’

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in England, the Department of Health said.

The two patients have been transferred to specialist NHS infection centres after contracting the virus in Italy and Tenerife.
Two more people tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Italy and Tenerife

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus after returning from Italy and Tenerife168 Britons have been told to isolate themselves at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace in Tenerife
Daily Record - Published

Coronavirus spreads from Italy to Croatia, Switzerland and Austria

Croatia became the first country in the Balkans, where a case of coronavirus Covid-19 infection was...
PRAVDA - Published


Ambulance seen entering Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel amid coronavirus lockdown [Video]Ambulance seen entering Tenerife's H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel amid coronavirus lockdown

An ambulance was seen entering the perimeter of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel in Tenerife on February 25. The hotel has been put into lockdown after an Italian doctor and two other guests were..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published

Study Aboard Students From Colorado In Italy Told To Leave Immediately [Video]Study Aboard Students From Colorado In Italy Told To Leave Immediately

The coronavirus outbreak is taking its toll on college students studying abroad.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:01Published

