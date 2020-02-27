Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol.

Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage shows a group of men, some wearing Wolves shirts, squaring up to police armed with batons.

As the police back off, the Wolves fans rush over to a man who is lying unconscious on the ground.

The filmer of this video told Newsflare that the fans were chanting in the square and he believes the police tried to remove them.

Wolves play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Espanyol on February 27.