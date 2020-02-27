Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol.

Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage shows a group of men, some wearing Wolves shirts, squaring up to police armed with batons.

As the police back off, the Wolves fans rush over to a man who is lying unconscious on the ground.

The filmer of this video told Newsflare that the fans were chanting in the square and he believes the police tried to remove them.

Wolves play the second leg of their Europa League tie against Espanyol on February 27.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Wolves fans clash with Spanish police

Wolves fans have clashed with Spanish riot police in Barcelona ahead of the Europa League match...
Express and Star - Published

Espanyol vs Wolves TV stream details, team news and Europa League match odds

Espanyol vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - All you need to know ahead of tonight's Europa League tie in...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

y2joe88

Joe Conlon OBEse RT @ExpressandStar: Videos from Barcelona show riot police clashing with Wolves fans, with supporters complaining of heavy-handed policing… 5 minutes ago

ExpressandStar

Express & Star Videos from Barcelona show riot police clashing with Wolves fans, with supporters complaining of heavy-handed polic… https://t.co/jycu0j9qru 29 minutes ago

wayneofwolves

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Wayne of Wolves🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 RT @kierandoody: 🎥 | #WWFC fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of tonight's game with Espanyol. https://t.co/X6gxHwtnMr 2 hours ago

kierandoody

Kieran Doody 🎥 | #WWFC fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of tonight's game with Espanyol. https://t.co/X6gxHwtnMr 2 hours ago

Jim5875

James Cartledge RT @Scott_Edwards92: WATCH: Footage captures riot police clashing with Wolves fans in Barcelona ahead of Espanyol clash https://t.co/zlg0XR… 2 hours ago

Scott_Edwards92

Scott Edwards WATCH: Footage captures riot police clashing with Wolves fans in Barcelona ahead of Espanyol clash https://t.co/zlg0XRAxL4 2 hours ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours 'Oh no' - Many Wolves fans concerned with news regarding Spurs clash https://t.co/ITwE0rvxbc 16 hours ago

Midlands_Footy_

Midlands Footy ⚽️ #WWFC 'Fans are not happy' - The issue worrying Nuno ahead of Wolves' clash with Espanyol https://t.co/Oy3GftqtOS https://t.co/F09lRoTr0O 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.