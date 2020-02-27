Ind vs NZ | ‘Bumrah, Shami are quality bowlers’: Ajinkya Rahane ahead of 2nd Test

Team India sweat it out ahead of 2nd Test match against New Zealand.

The Test will be played in New Zealand’s Christchurch.

Kiwis won the 1st Test match in Wellington by 10 wickets.

The final test of the series starts on February 29.

Ahead of the match, Ajinkya Rahane addressed the media.

Burying the loss of the 1st Test, he said, “It’s all about going into this match with a fresh mindset.

It’s about trusting our abilities and having faith in ourselves as a team.” Rahane also expressed faith in Bumrah and Shah calling them ‘quality bowlers’.