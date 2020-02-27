Global  

5 Killed in shooting

Molson Coors campus
5 Killed in shooting

Thanks adam... in national news... shots were fired yesterday at one of the countr's most famous breweries... the massive molson-coors complex was locked down due to an active shooter and n-b-'s wendy woolfolk was in milwaukee to give us the details... investigators confirm a company employee shot and killed five people before turning the gun on himself.

Nats: confirmed active shooter shooter still at largea dreaded alert..

In the middle of a busy work day at the brewery campus..

Near downtown milwaukee.authorities rushed to the scene...set up a perimeter...while the massive complex...more than 20 buildings... placed on lockdown."they were keeping us up to date really well just told us to shelter in place so we sheltered in place...we stayed together and made sure everyone was accounted for " police in tactical gear moved in....."officers located suspect, 51 year old milwaukee man, deceased from an apparent self-inflicted wound...officers located 5 additional deceased adult victims"molson-coors confirms the gunman was an active employee of the company.

"hearts of wisconsin people go out to people who were needlessly murdered at molson coors.""this was unspeakable tragedy for our city, this is a community tragedy."the shooting is over...the investigation ... ongoing...the grieving just begun.ww nbc news milwaukee.

Investigators officially cleared the scene to let the roughly 1-thousand employees go home.

However... officers do not plan to release the names of the victims for at least another 24 hours.

3




