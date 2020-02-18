Coronavirus Financial Impact (2-26-20)

The coronavirus also having a real effect on the global economy with uncertainty created from the virus leading to economic dips.

Kq2's ron johnson spoke to some local financial advisors as well as a local travel agent over coronavirus concerns <<ron johnson reportingas the coronavirus spreads worldwide, so too does the fear associated with it.

Concerns have been heightened global uncertainty from the virus leaving an impact on the global economy.

As those fears grow, stock market numbers shrink, the dow and s&p 500 on a days long downward trend here in the u.s. local financial advisors say the fears lead to economic disruptionuncertainty drives markets in a volatile or a choppy fashion this is an uncertain moment or an uncertain piece of news.those who work in certain industries are also feeling some of those effects.

It's starting to impact the travel industry a little bit, mosty the cruise line industry.

This local travel agent who books disney vacations tells us since the outbreak began her clients come with more need to cancel what if we need to change if with the virus.

Her best advice for travellers no matter where to protect their investments my recommendations would be insurance for sure.

Much of the focus from the virus directed at its epicenter, china, where we're told the impact is most heavily felt right now the two chinese parks have been shut down for weeks, so i hope it doesn't happen here.

Due to quarantines in china i do expect it to have an impact on global growth.though concerns are growing, financial advisors say there's no need to panic, they say this scenario isn't a new one for the markets and that this too shall pass.with a few months or quarters following you see the disruption pass, i would personally expect this to be no different.

Ron johnson kq2 news>> financial advisors said u.s. markets should remain stable provided there are no quarentines here in the