Migration of African Americans to Las Vegas

THE MIGRATION OFAFRICAN-AMERICANS INTO THEVALLEY IN THE 1940'SIN CELEBRATION OF BLACK HISTORYMONTH 13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERALICIA PATTILLO EXPLAINS THEJOBS THAT SPARKED AN AFRICANAMERICAN MIGRATION TO THEVALLEY.IN THE 1940'S MANY AFRICANAMERICAN'S TRAVELED TO THEVALLEY IN SEARCH OF JOBS AND ABETTER LIFE.WHAT THEY FOUND WAS A GREATOPPORTUNITY IN THE CITY OFHENDERSON.CLAYTEE WHITE DIRECTOR OF THEORAL HISTORY RESEARCH CENTER ATTHERE WERE JOBS HERE THATAFRICAN AMERICAN MEN WEREALLOWED TO WORK.AND THOSE JOBS WERE AT A PLANTCALLED BMI BASIC MAGNESIUMINCORPORATED." LOCATED IN WHATWE KNOW TODAY AS HENDERSON....THE SECOND LARGEST CITY INNEVADA....THE PLANT WAS A MAGNET FORAFRICAN AMERICANS SEEKINGOPPORTUNITY AND HOPEFOR A FUTURE....DUBBED AS THE GREAT MIGRATION.THOUSANDS OF WORKERS MOVED INTOTHE TOWNSITE...CHURINGMAGNESIUM USED BY THE U-SGOVERMENT.CLAYTEE WHITE DIRECTOR OF THEORAL HISTORY RESEARCH CENTERAT UNLV LIBRARIES 15:42:16:22THE GERMANS ALREADY HAD THETECHNOLOGY PROCESSINGMAGNESSIUM TO BUILD BULLETS ANDAIRPLANES AND ALL KINDS OF WARMATERIALS SO THE UNITED STATESNEEDED THAT SAME KIND OFTECHNOLOGY SO THE FEDERALGOVERNMENT BUILT THAT FACTORY.15:42:37:01 15:4237:02 THEYNEEDED A PLACE WHERE THEMAGNESIUM ORE WAS CLOSE ANDTHEYNEEDED A PLACE WHERE IT COULDBE PROCESSED SO THEY NEEDED ALOT OF WATER.SO OF COURSE WE HAD LAKE MEADRIGHT DOWN THE ROAD.SO WE HAD A PERFECT SOLUTION TOTHAT PROBLEM 15:42:55:04 THEU-S CENSUS DATA SHOWS THAT THECLAYTEE WHITE DIRECTOR OF THETHEN THEY BUILT HOUSING.ONE HOUSING PROJECT FOR WHITESAND ONE FOR BLACKS .THE BLACK HOUSING PROJECT WASCALLED CARVER PARK AND THEWHITE ONE WAS VICTORY VILLAGE.WORKERS WERE RECRUITED FROMLOT OF WATER TO OPERATE ANDLAKE MEAD WASTHE PERFECT SOLUTION TO THEPROBLEM....FOR MORE INFORMATION ONTHEAFRICAN AMERICAN MIGRATIONTO THE VALLEY VISIT OUR WEBSITEALICIA PATTILLO 13 ACTION NEWS





