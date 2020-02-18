Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ video is a message to Scooter Braun & Scott Borchetta

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ video is a message to Scooter Braun & Scott Borchetta

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ video is a message to Scooter Braun & Scott BorchettaAll the easter eggs not-so-hidden in Taylor Swift's new music video.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

See How Taylor Swift Transformed Into "The Man" for Her New Music Video

Taylor Swift, is that you? The 30-year-old singer completely transformed her appearance for "The Man"...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Wales OnlineJust Jared


Taylor Swift releases video for The Man performed at Paris concert

Taylor Swift has released a new music video for her hit single The Man, showing a live performance of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this

rayannavalent

rayanna valentina sheruleuso RT @stylezpromo: 🔥Harry's MV for FALLING is out TOMORROW. It is directed by Dave Meyers who is behind many big MVs like Kendrick Lamar's "… 3 seconds ago

redlipclassic_7

💝 RT @Complex: Taylor Swift shares new video for "The Man." https://t.co/fE9z2l5TXd https://t.co/iIJ9w46FS4 7 seconds ago

Putthemoney2

drunk b1tch#TheManDirectedByTaylorSwift RT @sportingnews: Incredible. 👏 @taylorswift13's tennis scene in #TheManMusicVideo is in tribute to Serena Williams — and her fight for ge… 11 seconds ago

danielitaCastr0

Daniela💜🦄🍀 Taylor Swift - The Man (Official Video) https://t.co/O57f2IriRq via @YouTube 22 seconds ago

Ashtun_Fouts_

Ashtun Swift💗 RT @EW: Taylor Swift becomes 'The Man' for her self-directed new music video — watch it now https://t.co/xLKQhkzuZD 23 seconds ago

thejuands

Juan Taylor Swift - The Man (Official Video) https://t.co/yHQozS2PKj 26 seconds ago

New1027

NEW🗽102.7 Watch @taylorswift13 go full 'Wolf of Wall Street' in 'The Man' vid! https://t.co/rA1gjPWZ1j 32 seconds ago

onlythelou

ᴍɪʟɪ ◟̽◞̽ stan Taylor Swift https://t.co/odEPuFoSt2 32 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’ [Video]Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’ The video, which sees Swift take on a gender-bending role, marks the singer’s directorial debut. Swift stars as the titular man who gets away..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published

Taylor Swift's amazing transformation to become 'The Man' [Video]Taylor Swift's amazing transformation to become 'The Man'

Taylor Swift went through a massive makeover for her new music video 'The Man'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.