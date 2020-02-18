Global  

Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for 'The Man'

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s
Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’ The video, which sees Swift take on a gender-bending role, marks the singer’s directorial debut.

Swift stars as the titular man who gets away with outrageous behavior while being praised for doing the bare minimum.

The singer laced the video with easter eggs, with many referencing her public dispute with Scooter Braun.

Fans were particularly excited by the “Owned By Taylor Swift" end credit, which is being taken as a major dig towards the producer.

Last year, Braun gained ownership of the masters and rights to all of Swift’s music prior to ‘Lover’ when he purchased Big Machine Label Group.
Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift releases video for The Man performed at Paris concert

Taylor Swift has released a new music video for her hit single The Man, showing a live performance of...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just JaredLainey Gossip


Taylor Swift Transforms Into a Man for 'The Man' Video - Watch Now!

Taylor Swift has released the official music video for her song “The Man” and you can watch it...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Just Jared JrE! OnlineUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphMashable



Recent related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ video is a message to Scooter Braun & Scott Borchetta [Video]Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ video is a message to Scooter Braun & Scott Borchetta

All the easter eggs not-so-hidden in Taylor Swift's new music video.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 02:14Published

Taylor Swift's amazing transformation to become 'The Man' [Video]Taylor Swift's amazing transformation to become 'The Man'

Taylor Swift went through a massive makeover for her new music video 'The Man'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published

