Taylor Swift Drops New Music Video for ‘The Man’ The video, which sees Swift take on a gender-bending role, marks the singer’s directorial debut.

Swift stars as the titular man who gets away with outrageous behavior while being praised for doing the bare minimum.

The singer laced the video with easter eggs, with many referencing her public dispute with Scooter Braun.

Fans were particularly excited by the “Owned By Taylor Swift" end credit, which is being taken as a major dig towards the producer.

Last year, Braun gained ownership of the masters and rights to all of Swift’s music prior to ‘Lover’ when he purchased Big Machine Label Group.