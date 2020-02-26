Global  

Campaign 2020: Primary Poll Has Bernie Sanders Leading In Colorado

A new poll just released ahead of Super Tuesday has frontrunner Bernie Sanders leading in Colorado.

Four others are competitive for second place.

Katie Johnston reports.
Colorado primary poll: Bernie Sanders leads Democrats; Elizabeth Warren is No. 2

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders leads the Democratic presidential field by 14 percentage points among likely...
Denver Post

Biden up by 20 points in must-win state of South Carolina: poll

With two days to go until South Carolina holds the first southern primary in the race for the White...
FOXNews.com


