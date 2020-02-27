Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A Custom Wedding Invitation Boutique

A Custom Wedding Invitation Boutique

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 05:49s - Published < > Embed
A Custom Wedding Invitation Boutique

A Custom Wedding Invitation Boutique

When it comes to weddings, it&apos;s all about the details.

Every bride and groom hopes for a unique wedding that&apos;s personal to them -- and that begins with stationery!

From save-the-dates, to invitations, ceremony programs and menus, Paper Envy has you covered for all things printed.

Debbie Pape, owner of Paper Envy, joins us to share what the designing process is like and why you should choose a professional stationer for your wedding.

To schedule an appointment, call Paper Envy at 262-780-0850.

To learn more about their services, check out their website at PaperEnvy.com.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.