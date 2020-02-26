COVID-19 coronavirus postpones Ireland-Italy rugby but Lyon-Juventus football goes ahead 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 04:00s - Published COVID-19 coronavirus postpones Ireland-Italy rugby but Lyon-Juventus football goes ahead The Lyon-Juventus Champions League match is going ahead despite local concerns about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.View on euronews

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Carmen Kwan COVID-19 coronavirus postpones Ireland-Italy rugby but Lyon-Juventus football goes ahead https://t.co/QEpgXUxE2r 15 hours ago Dayna Liffey Via @euronews: COVID-19 #coronavirus postpones Ireland-Italy rugby but Lyon-Juventus football goes ahead https://t.co/g9MQxikxkD 21 hours ago