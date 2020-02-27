Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > WEB EXTRA: Polar Bear Cub Takes First Steps Outside

WEB EXTRA: Polar Bear Cub Takes First Steps Outside

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
WEB EXTRA: Polar Bear Cub Takes First Steps Outside

WEB EXTRA: Polar Bear Cub Takes First Steps Outside

A polar bear cub took its first steps outside its cave at the Copenhagen Zoo on Thursday.

Mom had to give the little cub a nudge.

The polar bear was born in December and doesn’t have a name yet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

See This Polar Bear Cub Have Its First Adventure Outside [Video]See This Polar Bear Cub Have Its First Adventure Outside

Visitors at a Denmark zoo saw a polar bear cub’s first tentative steps outside on a fitting occasion. Buzz60’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:31Published

Polar bear cub takes its first steps outdoors [Video]Polar bear cub takes its first steps outdoors

It was also the first time outside for 17-year-old Noel since before giving birth on December 6 last year and she took the opportunity to roll in the snow, walk around the enclosure and take a dip in..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.